TCU cruises to 98-62 win over Alabama State

Desmond Bane scored 19 points, Jaylen Fisher had 13 points with eight assists, and TCU cruised to a 98-62 win over Alabama State on Monday night.
TCU (2-0) has easily won its first two games under coach Jamie Dixon, who returned to his alma mater earlier this year after spending 17 seasons at Pittsburgh, including the last 13 as head coach.
TCU gave up just 15 points in the first-half to Alabama State (0-2), taking control early with an 8-0 run that gave the Frogs a cushion they never would relinquish. Eleven players saw the court in the first half for TCU, which closed with an 18-2 run over the final 4:10 to go up by 32 at the break.
TCU's JD Miller added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. TCU maintained at least a 30-point lead throughout the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama State: The Hornets struggled in the first half for the second consecutive game. After shooting just 20 percent from the field in the first half in their opener, the Hornets managed only 28 percent from the field in the first half against TCU.
TCU: TCU's huge leads allowed Dixon to continue experimenting with his rotation, subbing out four of his starters less than seven minutes into the game. Five players scored in double figures for the Horned Frogs.
UP NEXT
Alabama State stays on the road, playing next week at Louisiana Tech and Kennesaw State. The Hornets will then play in the Global Sports Classic in Las Vegas, Nev., with games against Northern Arizona and either Jacksonville State or Cal State-Fullerton.
TCU caps off its season-opening, four-game home stand with matchups against Jacksonville State and Illinois State next week. The Horned Frogs will join Alabama State in Las Vegas at the Global Sports Classic with games against UNLV and either Western Kentucky or Washington.
