Derrick White helps Colorado to 67-55 win over Seattle

Derrick White scored 15, Josh Fortune hit two big 3-pointers down the stretch and Colorado beat Seattle 67-55 on Monday night in a regional round of the Legends Classic.
Colorado (2-0) struggled all night from 3-point range until Fortune hit long-range shots on back-to-back possessions. Fortune finished with 12 points, all in the second half, while Wesley Gordon added 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Xavier Johnson scored 13 to become the 33rd player in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau for a career. Johnson missed last season as he recovered from a torn Achilles.
Seattle (1-1) was led by Brendan Westendorf, who finished with 17 points.
Trailing by a basket early in the second half, Colorado went on a 16-2 run to gain some separation. But the Redhawks pulled to within 54-51 on Westendorf's four-point play with 6:04 remaining.
Soon after, Fortune entered the game and bailed out the Buffaloes, who finished 3 of 18 from 3-point land. They were also 26 of 41 from the free throw line.
