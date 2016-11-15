Seattle releases RB Christine Michael

The Seattle Seahawks released running back Christine Michael after the former second-round draft pick lost his starting job to rookie C.J. Prosise.
Seattle also released veteran defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and signed defensive tackle John Jenkins.
The move by Seattle came as a surprise if for nothing else than depth concerns, but that worry is mitigated by the expected return of Thomas Rawls this week.
Rawls has been out since he suffered a hairline fracture in his shin in Week 2 against Los Angeles and the performance of Prosise on Sunday against New England likely spelled the end for Michael's time with the team.
Michael has the only 100-yard game by a Seattle running back this season when he rushed for 106 yards against San Francisco in Week 3. But the rest of his season has been inconsistent at best.
Michael rushed for 469 yards and six touchdowns this season, but had just 20 carries for 63 yards in the past three games combined.
Prosise flashed potential in his first start last Sunday against New England, finishing with 66 yards rushing and 87 yards receiving on seven receptions.
Carroll said on Monday the combination of Prosise and Rawls could be the blend needed to jumpstart a running game that entered last week 30th in the NFL.
"With C.J., the versatility of all the things he seems to be able to do at this point, and knowing that there's really a style to Thomas that we're really looking forward to seeing it could be a real nice matchup," Carroll said. "We will see how that works."
