Big run carries Kansas St to 81-68 win over Omaha

The first few minutes of Tuesday night's contest against Nebraska-Omaha were not the greatest if you're a Kansas State fan. However, things turned in their favor and the worries in Bramlege Coliseum turned to cheers.
After opening up the game going 1 for 6 from the field, Kansas State went on a 21-0 run to defeat Nebraska Omaha 81-68 victory.
The Wildcats (2-0) were down 13-4 when the run came. DJ Johnson and Barry Brown capped the run with back-to-back 3-point plays for a 12 point lead at the 9 minute mark.
"We always want to get out and get going in those first five minutes," Johnson said. "We just started off slow tonight."
Kansas State led 42-31 at the half and ended up shooting 51 percent.
Brown finished with 15 points and Wesley Iwundu and Kamau Stokes had 14 apiece for K-State.
Stokes sandwiched a pair of 3-points around a Xavier Sneed 3 as the Wildcats opened the second half with nine quick points. Iwundu had a 3-point play at the 11:19 mark to push the lead to 20 points.
Tre-Deon Hollins led the Mavericks (1-2) with 12 points. Zach Jackson had 11 points and eight rebounds. This was the third game in four days for the Mavericks but head coach Derrin Hansen remains optimistic as his team continues in the early part of the season.
"I think we have a good basketball team," Hansen said. "I think we have a chance to have a good year. I know it was hard, but it was set up in a situation where we are going to learn a lot about ourselves.
"We have to play every possession. We cannot hit home runs. Give K-State credit in this game. I really like their guards."
BIG PICTURE
Omaha: Marcus Tyus has led the Mavericks in scoring through the first two games of the season but was held to only two points as he dealt with foul trouble most of the night.
Kansas State: Starting forward Dean Wade was the only starter to not score in double figures as he finished with three points.
STAT OF THE NIGHT: Kansas State was plus-7 on assist-to-turnover ratio while Nebraska-Omaha was minus-3.
INJURY: Kansas State forward Dante Williams returned to practice this week but sat out during Tuesday night's contest as he is recovering from a concussion suffered this past week.
UP NEXT
Omaha: After opening up the season with their first three games on the road, the Mavericks will play their first home game against Rice on Saturday.
Kansas State: The Wildcats host Hampton on Sunday in the third game of a four game home stand to start the season.
