NHL Capsules

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, rookie Patrik Laine scored his NHL-leading 12th goal and the Winnipeg Jets beat the division-leading Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Rookie defenseman Josh Morrissey scored his first career goal, while forwards Chris Thorburn and Nic Petan got their first scores of the season for the second-place Jets.
Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists, helping Winnipeg stretch its points streak to five games.
Chicago goalie Corey Crawford was replaced by Scott Darling after letting in four goals on 22 shots. Darling made two saves.
It was the first of five games between the Central Division foes this season.
LIGHTNING 4, RED WINGS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored his second goal of the game with 1:10 left to give Tampa Bay a win over Detroit.
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos left in the middle of the first period after limping off the ice favoring his right leg following a collision with the Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist along the boards. He did not return and the team said he has a lower-body injury.
Stamkos and defenseman Nikita Nesterov also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won five of eight (5-2-1). Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists and Ben Bishop made 25 saves.
Defenseman Ryan Sproul got his first career goal and had an assist, and Frans Nielsen and Henrik Zetterberg also scored for Detroit. Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots.
MAPLE LEAFS 6, PREDATORS 2
TORONTO (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored three goals and Tyler Bozak had four assists, helping Toronto beat Nashville.
Van Riemsdyk added an assist and Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Leo Komarov and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto improve to 6-2-0 at home.
James Neal and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators, who had their three-game winning streak halted.
Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for Toronto, and Marek Mazanec stopped 26-of-32 shots for Nashville.
PANTHERS 4, CANADIENS 3, OT
MONTREAL (AP) — Aaron Ekblad broke his stick on an awkward slap shot that sneaked by goalie Carey Price in overtime, helping Florida beat NHL-leading Montreal.
Ekblad wound for a shot from the right hash marks, but his stick snapped and the puck slid slowly toward the net. It deflected off the boot of defenseman Nathan Beaulieu before sliding past Price 2:59 into OT.
Alex Petrovic, Kyle Rau and Denis Malgin scored for the Panthers, and Roberto Luongo made 34 saves.
Max Pacioretty, David Desharnais and Paul Byron had goals for Montreal, which is in its first two-game winless streak this season. Price made 20 saves in his first loss of the season.
SENATORS 3, FLYERS 2, SO
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored the only goal of the shootout to lift Ottawa over Philadelphia.
Mark Stone and Kyle Turris scored for the Senators, who have won three of their last four. Craig Anderson had 33 saves through overtime and stopped all five attempts in the tiebreaker.
Nick Cousins and Michael Raffl had Philadelphia's goals, and Steve Mason finished with 24 saves. The Flyers have lost four of five.
Turris tied the score on a wraparound with 1:59 left in regulation. He then had a chance to get the winner in overtime on a 2-on-1 with Karlsson, but was stopped by Mason.
DEVILS 2, STARS 1, OT
DALLAS (AP) — Adam Henrique scored 44 seconds into overtime to give New Jersey a victory over Dallas.
Henrique and Kyle Palmieri skated in on Dallas goalie Antti Niemi on a 2-on-1. Palmieri sent a pass from the right side to Henrique at the edge of the left faceoff circle, and Henrique put the puck into the lower left portion of the net.
The game had been tied since Patrick Eaves' goal for Dallas at 10:33 of the first period.
Damon Severson scored at 7:40 of the first for New Jersey, which won its fifth straight game.
Niemi made 31 saves, including 16 in the second period.
Cory Schneider had 23 saves for New Jersey.
BLUES 4, SABRES 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaden Schwartz and Kyle Brodziak scored early in the third period to lead St. Louis over Buffalo.
Robby Fabbri and Scottie Upshall also scored and Jake Allen made 23 saves for the Blues, who snapped a three-game skid and beat the Sabres for the ninth straight time.
Sam Reinhart scored and Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Sabres, who lost their fifth consecutive game.
HURRICANES 1, SHARKS 0
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Joakim Nordstrom scored with 9:12 left, Cam Ward made 22 saves in his first shutout in over a year and Carolina beat San Jose.
Ward got the 24th shutout of his career and first since he blanked Colorado on Oct. 21, 2015, while improving to 6-1 in his career against the Sharks.
That helped the Hurricanes win their second straight to escape last place in the Metropolitan Division, in the process snapping the defending Western Conference champions' three-game winning streak.
Aaron Dell stopped 32 shots in his third career game and his second start for the Sharks, who managed just two shots on goal in the second period before coming on strong in the third.
BLUE JACKETS 2, CAPITALS 1, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored 37 seconds into overtime as Columbus rallied to beat Washington.
Atkinson buried a wrist shot off a faceoff from the right circle past goaltender Philipp Grubauer to extend Columbus' home winning streak to six.
Zach Werenski scored the tying goal with just under seven minutes remaining for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots.
Nicklas Backstrom scored late in the second period for Washington, and Grubauer finished with 20 saves.
FLAMES 1, WILD 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau's goal early in the first period held up and Chad Johnson stopped 27 shots for Calgary's first shutout of the season, fueling a victory that ended a four-game losing streak.
Outscored 17-4 over the skid — with two of those goals from Gaudreau — Johnson and the Flames gave their NHL-worst goals against average a big boost. Their scoring differential, now at minus-19, is last in the league.
Flames goalie Brian Elliott, formerly of the St. Louis Blues, has an 8-2 record with a 2.18 goals against average in 12 career games against the Wild, but Johnson got the call from coach Glen Gulutzan instead.
Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves for the Wild and has given up only nine goals in his last eight games, stopping 245 of 254 shots.
