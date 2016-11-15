Bryant beats D-III Salve Regina 88-61

Adam Grant and Sabastian Townes each had 16 points, Nisre Zouzoua added 13 points and Bryant beat Division III Salve Regina 88-61 on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (1-1) never trailed and began to pull away when Zousoua's 3-pointer made it 26-20 with 6:35 left in the first half. That started a 14-0 run that powered Bryant to a 42-22 halftime lead.
Zouzoua finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and Grant made 2 of 4. Gus Riley added 11 points and Ikenna Ndugba scored 10.
The Bulldogs stayed close with Bryant for the first 13 minutes but never recovered after the Bulldogs' run to end the first half.
Nicholas Bates made 11 of 17 from the field and led Salve Regina with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Rodney Morton added 13 points.
