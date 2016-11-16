Which Cards pitchers have won this award?

Today’s Question: The Cy Young Award, which is given out annually to the top pitcher in both the American and National leagues, will be announced later this week. Can you name the St. Louis Cardinals pitchers who have won the award?
Yesterday’s Answer: Joe Don Looney. Looney came to the Redskins from Oklahoma. In the opinion of some football experts, he never lived up to his potential because of his off-field activities. Looney played for the Redskins for only two years from 1966-1967. He was later killed in a motorcycle accident.
