Daum leads South Dakota State over Wayne State 80-72

0:48 Mater Dei Knights attempt game-winning two-point PAT Pause

0:23 Slow motion: Did Mater Dei score winning points or not?

1:27 Rodney Davis honors Officer Blake Snyder on House Floor

2:00 Solar investment

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:12 Painting for a cancer cure