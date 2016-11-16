Daum leads South Dakota State over Wayne State 80-72

Mike Daum scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds to lead South Dakota State over Division II Wayne State 80-72 on Wednesday night.
Daum was 7 of 12 from the floor and made 9 of 11 free throws. Skyler Flatten added 15 points for South Dakota State (1-2).
Jordan Cornelius and Matt Thomas each scored 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting for Wayne State. Kendall Jacks had nine points, and Vance Janssen added seven points and five assists.
Wayne State had a 37-33 halftime lead, and it was tied 50-50 with 10:42 remaining. The Jackrabbits had a 20-10 run and led 70-60 with 4:22 to play. Chris Howell scored all seven of his points during the stretch.
It was South Dakota State coach T.J. Otzelberger's first win with the program. Otzelberger was an assistant coach at Iowa State last season.
