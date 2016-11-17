No. 18 Auburn to start Jeremy Johnson at quarterback

No. 18 Auburn will start Jeremy Johnson at quarterback against Alabama A&M in his final home game.
Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said on his weekly radio show Thursday that the senior will replace Sean White on Saturday. White has an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Johnson hasn't attempted a pass since completing 4 of 6 passes for 38 yards in the opener against Clemson. He started nine games last season after coming in getting hyped as a potential Heisman Trophy contender.
Johnson threw 10 touchdown passes as a junior but was intercepted seven times. He has thrown for 1,912 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career while rushing for another seven scores.
White aggravated his shoulder injury against Georgia but played the whole game in a 13-7 loss.
