Amherst beats Cedar-Grove Belgium 38-35 for Division 5 title

Carter Zblewski kicked a 26-yard field goal with nine seconds left to lead Amherst to a 38-35 victory over Cedar-Grove Belgium in the WIAA Division 5 state championship Friday.
It's the second consecutive state championship for Amherst and the third in school history.
The Falcons (13-1) took over at the 14-yard line of Cedar-Grove Belgium (12-2) after Thomas Anderson recovered a fumble by Rockets wide receiver Reid Hilbelink with 54 seconds to play.
A 6-yard pass from quarterback Brandon Piotrowski to Marcus Glodowski brought Amherst to the 4-yard line with 15 seconds left.
The Falcons then committed a false start penalty, pushing the ball back to the 9-yard line.
Rockets quarterback Josh Weiss set WIAA state championship game records in completions (36), attempts (51), passing yards (383) and touchdown passes (5).
Comments