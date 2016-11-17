Colorado beats Louisiana-Monroe 89-70

Xavier Johnson and Josh Fortune scored 14 points apiece and Colorado beat Louisiana-Monroe 89-70 Thursday night in a regional game of the Legends Classic.
Derrick White and George King added 12 points each for Colorado (3-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 2012-13 season with six consecutive wins.
It was Colorado's 11th consecutive win at the Coors Events Center.
Jordon Harris had 15 points — all on 3 pointers — to lead Louisiana-Monroe (1-2). Travis Munnings and Marvin Jean-Pierre each added 12 points for the Warhawks, who have never beaten Colorado in three meetings.
Up by 25 points at the half, Colorado maintained its double-digit lead the rest of the way, going in front by 27 points on Johnson's layup with 8:10 left. Louisiana-Monroe closed the gap somewhat in the late going after Colorado began substituting freely.
King hit two 3-pointers in the opening minutes and helped Colorado break out to a 48-23 halftime lead. The Buffaloes led for all but 46 seconds of the period, when the game was briefly tied.
BIG PICTURE
Louisiana-Monroe: Last time out, in an 80-59 loss to Texas, the Warhawks struggled offensively, particularly in the second half and finished by making just 30 percent of their shots from the field. It was more of the same against Colorado, only the Warhawks shooting woes surfaced from the outset. They converted 25 percent of their shots in the first half before starting to find the range in the second half, winding up converting 41.3 percent of their shots.
Colorado: Balanced scoring and depth has been a strength of Colorado in its 3-0 start. Ten of 12 players scored in the win over the Warhawks, including all five starters. And the Buffaloes did not let up despite its big lead. They kept the pressure on Louisiana-Monroe throughout the game.
UP NEXT
Louisiana-Monroe: Travels to Cheney, Wash., for a game Monday against Seattle.
Colorado: Continues play in the 2016 Legends Classic on Monday when it will play Notre Dame at the Barclays Center in New York.
