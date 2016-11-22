Sports

November 22, 2016 10:01 PM

W. Kentucky controls NC A&T in 77-56 win behind Johnson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Que Johnson scored 18 points and Pancake Thomas and Ben Lawson each added 13 points as Western Kentucky pulled away from North Carolina A&T in the second half for a 77-56 win on Tuesday night.

Donte Watson's 3 early in the second half reduced the Aggies' deficit to 42-39, but a nearly seven-minute long scoring drought allowed Western Kentucky to go on an 11-2 run to make the score 53-41 on Tobias Howard's layup with 11:33 to go.

Western Kentucky led 42-34 at halftime. The Hilltoppers led for all but two minutes and outscored the Aggies 15-8 at the start.

Justin Johnson added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Western Kentucky (3-1). The Hilltoppers had a 35-25 rebounding edge while the Aggies committed 28 personal fouls.

Sam Hunt led North Carolina A&T (1-3) with 19 points and James Whitaker added 11 for the Aggies. Hunt shot 20 of North Carolina's 45 total field-goal attempts.

