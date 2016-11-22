When did Flyers win their first 7 titles?

Today’s question: The East St. Louis Flyers will go after their eighth state football championship on Saturday at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Illinois. What years did the Flyers win their first seven titles and who was the coach in each of them?
Yesterday’s answer: Jerry Sloan. Jerry Sloan was one of the nastiest players in the NBA during the late 1960s, early 1970s, developing a reputation as one of the top defensive guards in the league’s history. Following his retirement, he began his coaching career on the team with which he played, the Chicago Bulls. Later, he joined Frank Layden’s assistant coaching staff before becoming the head coach after the 1988-89 season. Having the personality of a pit-bull, this exceedingly successful coach has never won an NBA Coach of the Year award, even after over a decade straight of 50-win seasons!
Comments