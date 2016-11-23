Allen has 24 as Hawaii defeats Hawaii Hilo 86-55

Noah Allen had 16 of his career-high 24 in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Hawaii to an 86-55 win over Hawaii-Hilo on Tuesday night.
Allen finished 9 of 14 from the field with six 3-pointers. Sheriff Drammeh added 16 points, Gibson Johnson had 14 with eight rebounds and Brocke Stepteau had 11 with seven assists for the Rainbow Warriors (3-2).
Hawaii shot 50 percent in the first half to open a 45-24 lead. The Rainbow Warriors didn't put together big runs but hit 9 of 18 behind the arc. Allen had four and Drammeh three.
All 12 Hawaii players scored and the Rainbow Warriors finished with 24 assists on 31 baskets. They ended up with 13 3s and had 24 points off of nine Vulcan turnovers.
Brian Ishola had 18 points for Hilo.
