Cavs' Love sets NBA record with 34 points in 1st quarter

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

2:02 Retired Illinois State Police officer talks about his family's history in law enforcement

1:44 Gingerbread contest winner no stranger to best of Show

1:23 East St. Louis basketball star Jeremiah Tilmon finalizes college commitment

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

0:54 How will your family avoid political tension at Thanksgiving?

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids