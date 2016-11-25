No. 14 UCLA romps past Portland 99-77 in Wooden Legacy

Freshman sensation Lonzo Ball had 18 points and 11 assists for his second career double-double, Thomas Welch added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 UCLA romped past Portland 99-77 on Thursday night in the first round of the Wooden Legacy.
All five starters for the Bruins (5-0) scored in double figures. Isaac Hamilton had 16 points, TJ Leaf added 14 and Bryce Alford 13.
Jazz Johnson scored 25 points for the Pilots (3-1), who trailed 45-37 at halftime after going 7 of 13 on 3-pointers.
UCLA used an 11-0 run early in the second half to open a 21-point lead, allowing the Bruins to put on a show for the partisan crowd.
It appeared UCLA would become the first team to score 100 points in the 22-year history of this event, but the Bruins fell just short. They easily sped past the 93 points Louisville scored in a 1996 overtime win.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
UCLA will certainly take Pac-12 rival Oregon's spot at No. 13 if it wins the Wooden Legacy, but any further upward momentum is unlikely unless the weekend brings a spate of upsets. The Ducks should remain ranked in the teens after dropping their opener in the Maui Invitational, which will leave No. 8 Arizona and No. 11 Gonzaga as the highest-ranked teams on the West Coast before the Wildcats and Bulldogs square off on Dec. 3.
BIG PICTURE
UCLA: The Bruins got a necessary lesson in perimeter defense. Hot outside shooting can get a team upset in March, and coach Steve Alford gets to impart that without actually losing a game. No one can question UCLA's offensive firepower, but it will be the other side of the ball that determines how much the Bruins accomplish in Ball and Leaf's freshman season.
Portland: The Pilots hung in admirably for a half and can build on that. UCLA is going to steamroll plenty of teams this season, but Portland made the Bruins exert themselves for longer than anyone would have expected. On nights when Portland shoots the ball well and plays solid defense, it should be able to challenge the top teams in the strong West Coast Conference.
UP NEXT
UCLA will face Nebraska in a second-round game Friday after the Cornhuskers downed Dayton 80-78.
Portland plays the Flyers on the consolation side of the bracket Friday.
