November 25, 2016 12:41 AM

Pacquiao says next fight must fit his schedule as senator

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Manny Pacquiao says his next fight will be in April or May next year as that best fits his schedule as a senator for the Philippines. And he would like a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Pacquiao, who defeated Jessie Vargas for a welterweight title earlier this month, told reporters Friday that the opponent for his next fight is still undecided.

But he is confident he will beat Mayweather, if there is a next time. His right hand, which had been injured for the fight last May, is now in "100 percent" condition.

"It will help a lot," he said in Tokyo, where he launched a boxing gym named after him.

Pacquiao, appearing with two Japanese champions, promised to visit the gym often to advise young boxers.

