Giants thin at left guard with Pugh, Jones and Newhouse out

The New York Giants are going to be changing their starter at left guard for the fourth consecutive week.
Coach Ben McAdoo announced Friday that guards Justin Pugh, Brett Jones and Marshall Newhouse all will miss Sunday's game in Cleveland. The rookie head man also said backup guard Adam Gettis is dealing with a calf injury.
Gettis has practiced this week, but it is uncertain whether the Giants (7-3) can count for the contest against the Browns (0-11).
Veteran Will Beatty, who started at tackle for most of his career with the Giants, and Shane McDermott, who was cut before the season and recently added to the active roster, are the only other offensive linemen on the roster.
"It's been a culmination of everything I've been through," Gettis said Friday. "Being with the different teams and seeing so many different fronts. Just preparing like I prepare. I know I'm ready to go. I'm going to play well for the guys in the locker room."
Gettis has not started a game since Dec. 30, 2011, when he played for Iowa in the Insight Bowl. He has played in 16 NFL games in four seasons, including two this year. He has been cut five times in his career, including four times by the Giants.
"In the past couple of weeks, when he had his opportunities, he has a finish mentality," offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan said of Gettis. "He's a tough guy, he's a strong guy and also very smart. He has good versatility in terms of being able to snap the ball if necessary or play on the inside. Confident that if he's given his opportunities, he'll make the most of them."
Pugh started the first seven games at left guard before spraining a knee against Philadelphia. Jones started against Cincinnati and lasted one series before injuring a calf. Newhouse started against the Bears last weekend and sprained a knee.
