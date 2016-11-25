Texas A&M beats Virginia Tech in Wooden Legacy semifinal

DJ Hogg scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead Texas A&M to a 68-65 win over Virginia Tech in a Wooden Legacy semifinal on Friday.
Texas A&M (4-1) will play in the tournament championship while Virginia Tech (4-1) plays in the third-place game. Both games are Sunday in Anaheim.
Hogg also grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and scored the final five points for the Aggies.
Ahmed Hill had 18 points for Virginia Tech. Justin Robinson missed his first four shots but made his final two attempts of the first half and finished with 14 points.
Seven players scored for Virginia Tech in the first half as it ran out to a 38-25 halftime lead. The Aggies made eight consecutive shots to pull to 57-54, and later cut the lead to 63-61 on a layup by Admon Gilder.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech will need to work on its defense down the stretch and playing well with a lead. The Hokies led by as many as 17 points in the second half but couldn't hang on to the lead.
Texas A&M should feel good about rallying from a 13-point halftime deficit. It will have another stiff test with either UCLA or Nebraska in the final, which should help its cause before Southeastern Conference play.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech will play in the third-place game on Sunday, but that figures to be a difficult test, too, with either Nebraska or UCLA. A lot will be learned about the Hokies in how they move on after their first loss of the season.
Texas A&M is a surprise contender for the Wooden Legacy tournament title, but it can go a long way in establishing confidence with another victory on Sunday. The Aggies have played well since losing to Southern California 65-63 on Nov. 18.
