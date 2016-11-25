Bucknell wins Upper Division of Las Vegas Invitational

Zach Thomas had 22 points and seven rebounds, Nana Foulland made 9 of 10 shots and scored 18 points, and Bucknell beat Northern Colorado 75-63 on Friday night for the Las Vegas Invitational's Upper Division trophy.
Foulland had 10 of Bucknell's 12 points during a second-half stretch and the Bison went on an 8-0 run to take a 59-57 lead.
Nate Sestina and Stephen Brown made big 3-pointers down the stretch for Bucknell. Sestina's, off an assist from Brown, made it 68-62 and Brown's pushed it to 71-63 with 2:11 left.
Brown finished with 12 points with six assists for Bucknell (5-2).
Bucknell led 39-35 at the half despite Northern Colorado shooting 62.5 percent. But the Bison forced 10 turnovers and shot 50 percent.
Jordan Davis scored 28 points on 12-of-20 shooting and scored 28 points for Northern Colorado (2-4). DJ Miles made three 3-pointers and scored 16 points.
