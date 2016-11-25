Women's Top 25 Capsules

Kalani Brown scored 17 points, Lauren Cox added 15 and No. 5 Baylor had little trouble with Kent State, winning 84-42 Friday in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Beatrice Mompremier scored 13 for the Bears (5-1), who took control with a 15-0 run in the first quarter. Brown, Cox and Mompremier combined to make 19 of their 25 shots.
Larissa Lurken scored 15 for Kent State (2-3), which has dropped three straight. The Golden Flashes shot 29 percent for the game, 10 percent in the final quarter.
The Bears outrebounded Kent State 49-23, their massive advantage in size noticeable from the game's opening tip when the 6-foot-4 Mompremier went against Kent State's 5-foot-6 Naddiyah Cross — who didn't even bother jumping.
No. 6 MARYLAND 83, No. 23 ARIZONA STATE 42
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 20 points and Maryland led by as many as 32 points in the first half in an 83-42 victory over Arizona State.
Brionna Jones added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brianna Fraser scored 11 points for the Terrapins (5-0). They shot 55 percent from the field and used a stifling defense to race to leads of 10-0, 24-4 and 38-6 in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.
Relli Richardson scored 12 points on 4 of 12 shooting for the Sun Devils (2-2).
No. 7 MISSISSIPPI STATE 75, OREGON 63
HONOLULU (AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 17 points and Morgan William added 14 to help Mississippi State beat Oregon in the first day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.
Vivians made 7 of 13 shots from the field despite being in foul trouble for much of the second half. She picked up her fourth foul with 1:55 left in the third quarter and played just 10 minutes after halftime for Mississippi State (5-0).
Lexi Bando and Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points each for the Ducks (4-1).
No. 8 OHIO STATE 79, FLORIDA GULF COAST 65
Kelsey Mitchell scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Ohio State pulled away late to beat Florida Gulf Coast in the quarterfinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Shayla Cooper finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Buckeyes (4-1), who needed an 11-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to take control. Stephanie Mavunga added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State.
Taylor Gradinjan and Nasrin Ulel each scored 13 for Florida Gulf Coast (2-3), which trailed by one at halftime and was still within five points early in the fourth.
The Eagles (2-3) — who are playing this weekend about two miles from their campus — were 12 for 37 from 3-point range and 8 for 30 from inside the arc.
No. 9 UCLA 75, TOLEDO 73
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 27 points to lead UCLA to a victory over Toledo at the Cancun Challenge.
Trailing by 14 points at the half, Toledo (4-1) rallied within 74-73 with 32 seconds left after Mariella Santucci hit a 3-pointer. Monique Billings was fouled with 2 seconds left. She hit the second of two free throws and the Rockets couldn't get a tying shot off.
Billings finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (5-1).
Santucci and Janice Monakana scored 16 points each for Toledo.
Trailing by one midway through the first quarter, UCLA closed the opening period with a 14-5 run spurred by Kari Korver's two 3-pointers. The Rockets got within 24-19 before Canada scored the final 11 points for the Bruins before the half, including two 3-pointers, to give UCLA a 38-24 lead.
No. 10 FLORIDA STATE 87, No. 25 GONZAGA 69
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Leticia Romero scored a career-high 25 points, and Florida State used a big first-quarter run to pull away frmn Gonzaga for a victory in the Paradise Jam tournament.
Imani Wright added 15 points, Shakayla Thomas 14 and Brittany Brown 11 for the Seminoles (5-1), who led 27-14 after the first quarter and went up by as many as 19 points in the fourth period.
Jill Barta scored 20 points for the Bulldogs (3-2), who were forced into 21 turnovers by Florida State's defense. That gave the Seminoles a 24-17 advantage in points off turnovers.
No. 11 SYRACUSE 74, GEORGE WASHINGTON 71
Alexis Peterson scored 27 points and had seven assists as Syracuse held off George Washington 74-71 in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
The Orange (4-1) will face No. 8 Ohio State in the semifinal, while George Washington (3-2) plays Florida Gulf Coast. Both games are Saturday.
Brittney Sykes added 21 points for Syracuse, which bounced back from a 62-61 loss against Drexel on Monday.
Caira Washington and Lexi Martins scored 13 points apiece for the Colonials. Kelli Prange added 12 points.
No. 11 STANFORD 87, WICHITA STATE 39
RIVERIA MAYA, Mexico (AP) — Brittany McPhee and Shannon Coffee scored 13 points apiece and Stanford blitzed Wichita State at the Cancun Challenge.
Erica McCall added 13 points for the Cardinal (5-1) and Alana Smith, Nadia Fingall and Marla Snezek had 11 each.
Stanford scored the last seven points of the first quarter to take a 20-11 lead and then scored the first 16 of the second. The Cardinal made 11 of 13 shots in the second quarter and led 46-15 at the break. They outscored the Shockers (1-4) 22-2 on points in the paint and got 20 points off 13 turnovers
With Smith and McCall grabbing eight rebounds and Coffee seven, Stanford dominated the boards 45-18. The Cardinal ended up at 62 percent shooting (33 of 53) and a 50-13 advantage on inside points.
No player reached double figures for the Shockers, who shot 26 percent (14 of 54).
NORTHWESTERN 73, No. 16 FLORIDA 68
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nia Coffey had 26 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks and Northwestern beat Florida.
Abi Scheid added 13 points and Ashley Deary scored 10 with nine assists and two steals for Northwestern.
Oceana Hamilton's free throw with 4:18 to play gave the Wildcats (4-1) their first lead since early in the third quarter during a 13-2 run that made it 71-64 with 19 seconds left. Florida (4-1) went scoreless for 5:38 during that span and scored just eight fourth-quarter points.
Ronni Williams had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Gators.
No. 18 DEPAUL 77, WESTERN KENTUCKY 69
Jessica January scored 25 points and DePaul remained unbeaten by holding off Western Kentucky in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
January added seven assists and six rebounds for the Blue Demons (4-0), who will play No. 5 Baylor in Saturday's semifinals. Jacqui Grant scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for DePaul, which got 11 points from Ashton Millender.
DePaul got 24 points off turnovers, and won despite getting no field goals in the game's final 7:33. DePaul's final 10 points all came from the foul line.
Kendall Noble scored 19 for Western Kentucky (2-2), which meets Kent State in Saturday's consolation semifinals of the eight-team, three-day event. Tashia Brown scored 15 points and Ivy Brown had a 12-point, 12-rebound game for the Hilltoppers, who had only five assists on 23 field goals.
No. 21 MIAMI 89, GRAMBLING STATE 61
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Thomas had 14 points and Adrienne Motley scored 12 to move into the top 10 for career scoring and Miami beat Grambling State.
The Hurricanes (4-1) outscored the Tigers (1-4) by 13 in the second quarter to lead 45-24 at the half and then scored the first 13 points of the third quarter. After making just 8 of 20 shots in the first quarter, Miami made 11 of 18 in the second.
Motley, who moved past Kym Hope to crack the top 10, started the second half with a jumper and 3-pointer and Thomas closed the run with a pair of 3s. The Hurricanes had eight baskets in the third quarter, half of them from long distance.
All 11 Miami players scored, nine of them making at least three baskets. Thomas and Motley each had five assists.
Shakyla Hill led Grambling, which had four players in double figures, with 16 points.
No. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 81, DELAWARE 64
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Tori Jankoska made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points — both career highs — and Michigan State beat Delaware to advance to the championship game of the Radisson Thanksgiving Classic.
Jankoska made two 3-pointers in the first 47 seconds of the game and scored 24 points in the first half on 8-of-9 shooting from distance. She finished 11 of 16 from the field and 8 of 12 from 3-point range. Her previous career high for 3s was six.
Taryn McCutcheon had nine points and eight assists for Michigan State (5-1).
Erika Brown led Delaware (4-1) with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
