November 25, 2016 10:12 PM

Michigan St. holds off N. Dakota 4-3

The Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Michigan State' Jerad Rosburg scored twice as the Spartans rallied to beat North Dakota 4-3 in men's hockey on Friday.

The fifth-ranked Fighting Hawks (7-5-2) led 1-0 before Rosburg scored twice to give Michigan State (4-6-0) the lead for good.

Shane Gersich's 11th goal of the season early in the first period gave UND a 1-0 lead.

MSU scored twice on six power-play opportunities, including goals by Rosburg and Joe Cox.

UND's Tyson Jost scored twice in 36 seconds of the third period to close within 4-3.

Ed Minney made 30 saves for the Spartans, while Cam Johnson stopped 17 for UND.

The Fighting Hawks outscored St. Cloud State 7-0 in two road wins last weekend. But they are 0-2-1 in their last three home games.

UND played without sophomore All-American Brock Boeser.

