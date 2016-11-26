Marshall, Oliver lead Nevada to 67-62 win over Buffalo

Marcus Marshall hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Cameron Oliver had a double-double and Nevada beat Buffalo 67-62 on Friday night in a Great Alaska Shootout semifinal game.
The Wolfpack will face Iona in the championship game Saturday.
Oliver had 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds, Lindsey Drew scored 11 with six rebounds and eight assists and Elijah Foster had 10 points for Nevada (5-1).
Oliver, Marshall and Drew each hit 3-pointers during a 13-2 run that gave the Wolfpack a 67-60 lead with 5:18 left. Willie Conner made two free throws to pull Buffalo within five with four minutes to go, but neither team scored the rest of the way.
Neither team shot even 38 percent from the field, but Nevada made 11 of 32 from 3-point range while the Bulls hit just 4 of 17.
Blake Hamilton led Buffalo (3-2) with 14 points on 3-of-18 shooting. Nick Perkins added nine points and nine rebounds.
