Which player caused NFL rule changes in play reviews?

Today’s question: This National Football League player wasn’t well known, but he had an impact on the game. Who was the Cleveland Browns placekicker that had two kicks hit the crossbar of the uprights during the 2007 season, and subsequently caused NFL rule changes in play reviews?
Yesterday’s Answer: 13. The first Michigan-Ohio State football game was in 1897, and it wasn’t until 1919 that the Buckeyes got their first win. The game was not played in 1898 or ’99 nor from 1913-17. Also there were two ties, 1900 and 1910.
