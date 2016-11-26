Cromer leads East Tennessee past S Dakota State 71-59

T.J. Cromer sank five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead East Tennessee State to a 71-59 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.
Isaac Banks added 11 points and made it a double-double with 11 rebounds for East Tennessee State (4-1), which never trailed. Desonta Bradford had eight points and nine assists.
The Buccaneers darted out to a 14-6 lead in the first half, sparking the run with back-to-back 3-pointers from Cromer right after the opening tipoff. ETSU took a 33-23 advantage into the break and protected it over the final 20 minutes.
South Dakota State (1-6) shaved the deficit 33-26 with Reed Tellinghuisen's layup early in the second half but it was as close as the Jackrabbits would get the rest of the way.
Mike Daum led South Dakota State with 17 points and 10 rebounds, A.J. Hess added 16 points and Tellinghuisen finished with 15.
