Althoff boys basketball coach Greg Leib after Crusaders' loss

Althoff senior and St. Louis University recruit Jordan Goodwin scored 35 points to lead four players in double figures in an 88-68 season-opening win over O'Fallon on Monday at the Highland Thanksgiving Tournament.
Markevion Darough was one of three East St. Louis Flyers to have an interception in the team's Illinois 7A football semifinal win over Benet Academy in Lisle. The Flyers face Plainfield North for the state championship in Champaign Nov. 26.
East St. Louis head football coach Darren Sunkett huddles with his state-bound Flyers after they defeated the Benet Academy Redwings in the Illinois 7A semifinal game in Lisle. His message followed a year-long theme: "I've got your back."
East St. Louis senior Jeremiah Tilmon on Thursday made his college choice official with a press conference in the school library. The 6-foot-10 post player will play for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini at Champaign next year.
East St. Louis senior Jeremiah Tilmon talks to BND Sports Editor Todd Eschman before making his college choice official with a press conference Thursday in the school library. The 6-foot-10 post player will continue his career at the University of Illinois.
Mascoutah High School held a rally Monday to celebrate its girls volleyball team's third-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament over the weekend. The Indians lost in the semifinals on Friday but won their third-place match against Bloomington Central Catholic on Saturday.