Sports

November 26, 2016 10:18 PM

Michigan St. ties N. Dakota 2-2

The Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Jerad Rosburg scored for Michigan State 58 seconds into the second overtime but Saturday's game against North Dakota still goes into the books as a 2-2 tie.

Patrick Khodorenko's goal in the second period tied things up for the Spartans and it stayed that way all the way into the 3-on-3 second overtime.

Less than one minute in, Rosburg skated around Rhett Gardner and ended things. Rosburg had two goals in Friday's 4-3 win.

Thomas Ebbing scored first for Michigan State (4-6-1) at 12:24 of the first period. But North Dakota answered with a pair of goals by Zach Yon and Tucker Poolman to take a 2-1 lead into the second period.

MSU goalie Ed Minney made 33 saves, while Cam Johnson made 17 saves for North Dakota (7-5-3).

UND is winless in four straight home games for the first time since 2009.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

View more video

Sports Videos