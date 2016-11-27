Trevathan added to Bears' lengthy injury list

The Chicago Bears continue to pile up injuries and losses this season.
They lost another important player and came up short, falling 27-21 to the Tennessee Titans after Josh Bellamy dropped a pass in the end zone in the closing minute on Sunday.
Linebacker Danny Trevathan left in the closing minutes with a right knee injury that coach John Fox said was serious, just another blow for a team that's been hit hard all season.
He was injured away from the ball when the Titans handed off to Derrick Henry on second-and-5 at their 22 with just under three minutes remaining. Trevathan stayed down clutching his right leg and was tended to for several minutes before being helped off the field.
The extent of the injury and prognosis were unclear, with Fox saying the Bears "don't have all the tests run."
Either way, it looks as if Trevathan could miss time again after sitting out two games earlier this season because of a thumb injury.
"Bring up another guy," linebacker Willie Young said. "That's just the way this game is played. It's a physical game. Guys are always going to go down. It's just another opportunity for another guy or a young guy to come up and make plays right now. I would assume (John) Timu will move in."
It's not just that the Bears (2-9) are banged up. They've also been hit with suspensions in recent weeks.
Throw in some poor play in general and their second year under Fox has been rough.
Instead of taking a step forward coming off a six-win season, they have regressed.
But at least they showed some spark against Tennessee despite a decimated lineup.
Chicago cut a 20-point deficit to six in the fourth quarter and was in position to take the lead with a first down at the Titans 7 in the closing minute. That's when Sitton dropped a pass in the end zone. Three more incompletions sealed the loss for Chicago.
"The results are wins and losses and the results have not been good," Fox said. "But just as I told the team, it was a pretty gritty, hard-fought game to get back into it. We just have to play better for 60 minutes."
It's not easy to do with so many players shuffling in and out of the lineup.
Barkley got his first career start with Jay Cutler sidelined by a right shoulder injury and came on strong to finish with 316 yards and his first three touchdowns as a pro.
But he also got intercepted twice — deep in Tennessee territory in the second quarter and in the end zone in the third.
Dropped passes were an issue for the Bears with their top three targets missing.
Star receiver Alshon Jeffery served his second game of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers, and receiver Kevin White and tight end Zach Miller are injured.
Starting guards Kyle Long and Josh Sitton were out with injuries. Linebacker Jerrell Freeman served the first game of his four-game suspension for violating the PED policy. But when it comes to the list of players who have missed time this season, that barely scratches the list.
The fact that the Bears rallied against Tennessee was little consolation to defensive end Akiem Hicks. He wasn't interested in a moral victory.
"I think we've taken that road a couple of times this year, quite frankly," he said. "A lot of guys are tired of having to look for the bright side of it. We want that result. I know I do. I want that result.
"It's part of this game and it's something that's hard to swallow. But as much as we're fighting through things, I know we're ready for a result. I'm ready for the result (win)."
Comments