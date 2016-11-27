Hill scores 16, Florida beats Miami 65-56

Kasey Hill scored 16 points and Keith Stone had 15 off the bench as Florida beat Miami 65-56 in Sunday's third-place game at the AdvoCare Invitational.
Stone had a layup during a 12-4 run that gave Florida a 55-47 lead with 5 minutes to go. The redshirt freshman forward had a combined six points through Florida's first six games this season.
"You knew at some point he was going to kind of settle in and provide some production, earn some more minutes," Florida coach Mike White said.
The Gators (6-1) also got 10 points from Devin Robinson.
Stone got on the court 2:10 into the game after White pulled his starting five.
"I credit our guys with the culture they've created with this team right now," White said. "It's a very healthy culture right now in that when five guys get taken out of a game there is no drama."
Ja'Quan Newton and Bruce Brown both had 15 points for Miami (4-2).
"As the game wore on, our offense wasn't clicking," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. "We need some guys to play a little better. With the short roster (nine scholarship players) we have, we can't have guys not contribute anything other than minutes.
Florida shot 46.2 percent (24 of 52), compared to Miami's 37.7 percent (23 for 61).
In a matchup of teams that both received votes in the AP poll, Florida led 34-30 at the half.
BIG PICTURE
Miami guard Anthony Lawrence had foul issues throughout the invitational. After six points and four fouls in 24 minutes of Friday's 73-56 loss to No. 21 Iowa State, he fouled out after scoring two points in 20 minutes Sunday.
Florida made of 14 of 20 free throws. Florida was coming off a 22 for 24 performance from the line in Friday's 77-72 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga, which was the third-best percentage (91.7) for the Gators over the last 20 years in games where they made 20 or more free throws.
BARRY'S BLUES
Florida super sub Canyon Barry, who entered averaging 14.2 points, was scoreless on 0 for 6 shooting in 15 minutes. He had two rebounds and two of Florida's 11 blocked shots.
MISCUES
Miami had 13 turnovers that resulted in 21 Florida points. The Hurricanes got nine points off nine Florida turnovers.
UP NEXT
Miami: Plays Rutgers on Wednesday night as part of the ACC-Big 10 Challenge.
Florida: Continues its swing through the Sunshine State on Thursday night at North Florida. With the O'Connell Center in Gainesville undergoing a $64.5 million renovation project, the Gators played two games in Jacksonville and one each in Lakeland and Tampa before the AdvoCare Invitational.
