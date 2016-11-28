ICYMI: Lights go out on Notre Dame

Muffet McGraw will go to almost any lengths to get a player a homecoming game.
After she couldn't get a team in Houston to play top-ranked Notre Dame this season, McGraw scheduled a neutral court game against Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday to give All-America Brianna Turner a game close to home.
Little did McGraw know it would take nearly 5 hours to complete the contest after the power went out at the Campbell Center during the second quarter. A fuse blew on a main pole, knocking out power to both the Campbell Center and an area just north of the arena.
Both teams wanted to finish the contest, so Notre Dame senior associate athletics director Jill Bodensteiner worked the phones to try and find a place to continue the game. Rice's women's team had a home game that night so the arena was available .
"We had three options — play tomorrow, cancel or find a place to play tonight," McGraw said. "I think both teams wanted to play the game. We got here, we wanted to finish it, and coming back tomorrow morning to finish it didn't seem as much fun."
The Irish were unaware at the time that their charter flight home was cancelled so they had to catch commercial flights the next morning, turning their brief trip to Houston into a much longer ordeal.
Here's a look at some of the other things that happened around women's basketball this past week.
BOTTOM FALLS OUT
It was a rough week for the bottom part of the poll with teams ranked 22nd-25th all losing at least one game this past week. Throw in that three of the next four teams also lost and there should be some new teams ranked this week.
WELCOME BACK
Miami sophomore Laura Cornelius scored a career-high 22 points, including hitting six 3-pointers against Texas Tech on Sunday. The guard missed the previous two games because she was in Europe playing for the Dutch National Team at the 2017 EuroBasket qualifiers. She missed the first game because she was playing and the second because she had just returned.
GAME WINNER
LSU junior Raigyne Moncrief picked a great time to hit her second career 3-pointer. Moncrief's 3 with 4 seconds left helped the Lady Tigers beat N.C. State 59-58 at the Paradise Jam on Saturday.
HITTING FROM DEEP
DePaul hit a school record 19 3-pointers in a rout of Syracuse on Sunday. That equaled the most by a Division I team this season. Washington and Sacramento State also tallied 19 3s in a game.
MILESTONES
Boise State guard Yaiza Rodriguez set a school record for career assists in a game at St. Mary's on Friday night, dishing out eight to hit 454. She broke Tricia Bader's 20-year-old mark of 451 set in 1996. ... Senior forward Nina Davis surpassed the 2,000 career-point threshold on Nov. 20 against Mississippi Valley State. She is just the sixth player to do so in Baylor women's basketball history. With 15 points in the game, Davis has 2,001 career points. ... Miami senior guard Adrienne Motley passed Kym Hope and Chanivia Broussard and is now in ninth place on the Hurricanes' career scoring list with 1,487 points. ... Providence is 6-0 for the first time in a decade. ... Freshman Sabrina Ionescu recorded the first triple-double in the history of Oregon women's basketball on Sunday to lead the Ducks to a commanding 91-62 win over San Jose State in their final game at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. ... UNLV won its own Thanksgiving tournament for the first time since 2005. The Rebels improved to 5-0 on the season after beating Mississippi. It's UNLV's first win over an SEC school since 2004.
