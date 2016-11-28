Sports

Caribbean official appeals at CAS in FIFA election case

The Associated Press
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Caribbean soccer leader Gordon Derrick has testified at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge being barred from an election to become a FIFA vice president.

CAS says a verdict in Derrick's appeal against FIFA is expected early next year.

Derrick, the Caribbean Football Union president from Antigua, failed an eligibility test in April to be a candidate for the presidency of CONCACAF, the governing body of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

CONCACAF's president also has FIFA vice president status and joins FIFA's strategy-setting council.

The FIFA audit and compliance committee did not publicly specify why Derrick was barred from the vote.

Derrick was reprimanded by the FIFA ethics committee in 2011 in a wide-ranging investigation of alleged Caribbean bribery in that year's FIFA presidential election.

