Some of Minnesota judge's properties considered blight

St. Cloud officials say some properties co-owned by a judge are creating problems for neighbors because of lack of upkeep, ordinance violations or alleged criminal activity.
Judge Vicki Landwehr co-owns nearly 20 residential properties in the St. Cloud area. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports several of the properties she and her husband, Don, own have been identified as blights on neighborhoods.
Last week, police raided one house and discovered a suspected meth lab.
The St. Cloud Times reports four Landwehr properties are under city officials' scrutiny. The Landwehrs don't rent the properties, but sell them on contracts for deed and contend the contract holders are responsible.
Some residents accuse Vicki Landwehr of a conflict of interest. But the judge says she is vigilant about not creating a conflict of interest.
Comments