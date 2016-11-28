Rams say Eric Dickerson is always welcome on their sideline

Eric Dickerson is welcome on the Los Angeles Rams' sideline anytime.
Rams COO Kevin Demoff tweeted reassurance at the Hall of Fame running back on Monday, shortly after Dickerson claimed he was no longer allowed on the sideline due to his criticism of the team.
Dickerson made the claim on his radio show on KLAC-AM, saying he had been told he makes the players uncomfortable.
Demoff says that's absolutely not the case. He reached out to Dickerson to find out how any miscommunication could have occurred.
Demoff says Dickerson is "a valued member" of the Rams' "family."
Dickerson played his first four NFL seasons with the Rams, setting the NFL's single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984.
