NC Central upsets Missouri 62-52

Patrick Cole had 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Pablo Rivas scored 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting to help North Carolina Central defeat Missouri 62-52 on Monday night.
North Carolina Central (4-2), a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, never trailed and led 24-20 at halftime. The Eagles seemed to stymie any momentum Missouri could muster over the course of its stagnant offensive performance.
It was the Tigers' lowest scoring output since losing to then-No. 13 Arizona on Dec. 13, 2015.
Terrence Phillips led Missouri (3-3) with 17 points despite playing only 21 minutes due to foul trouble. The Tigers made 17 of 68 field-goal attempts, shooting 17.1 percent in the first half.
Phillips hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, but the Eagles answered with an 8-0 run and maintained momentum for the duration of the half. Missouri trailed 54-50 with 1:38 remaining, but the Eagles closed on an 8-2 run.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina Central: Missouri was one of two Power 5 schools on the Eagles' schedule. Ohio State defeated the Eagles 69-63 on Nov. 14 in Columbus. NC Central opens conference play at home against Maryland Eastern Shore on Jan. 7.
Missouri: The Tigers have struggled with slow starts this season. Missouri trailed No. 7 Xavier 9-3 early before an eventual one-point overtime loss and trailed Northwestern State 14-9 before pulling away to an 84-60 win. The Tigers also defeated Tulane 67-62 on Nov. 20 despite trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half.
UP NEXT
NC Central hosts Southern Wesleyan Thursday.
Missouri hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools.
Comments