Tarasenko scores at 3:24 of OT to lift Blues past Stars

Vladimir Tarasenko scored at 3:24 of overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.
Tarasenko took a pass from Jori Lehtera and fired a wrist shot past Stars goalie Antti Niemi for 10th of the season and team-leading 23rd point.
Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak scored twice, including the tying goal with 50 seconds left in the third period. With Niemi pulled for an extra skater, Oleksiak sent the puck at the net from the left point and it got past Blues goalie Jake Allen.
Robby Fabbri, Alex Pietrangelo and David Perron also scored for St. Louis, and Allen finished with 18 saves.
Jamie Benn had the Stars' other goal and Niemi stopped 27 shots.
St. Louis improved to 3-3 in overtime and Dallas fell to 1-6.
