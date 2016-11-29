Rushford-Peterson RB Noah Carlson is AP Player of the Year

Rushford-Peterson running back Noah Carlson has been named the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football.
The AP's all-state team was announced Tuesday. Carlson helped lead the Trojans to the Class 1A championship game, where they lost to Minneapolis North while he fought through a knee injury. Carlson finished with a state-best 2,785 yards rushing, which ranks among the top five single-season totals in Minnesota history, and scored 48 total touchdowns.
Carlson has scholarship offers from North Dakota State and South Dakota State, with some interest from Minnesota as a walk-on. The five-time state track and field champion also has scholarship offers in that sport from Michigan and Minnesota.
Marshall offensive tackle Blaise Andries and Maple Grove quarterback Brad Davison also received votes for the award.
