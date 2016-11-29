Gostisbehere, Mason lift Flyers over Bruins 3-2 in shootout

Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere scored in the ninth round of a shootout to give Philadelphia a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.
Steve Mason made 45 saves through overtime, and defenseman Michael Del Zotto and center Claude Giroux scored in regulation for the Flyers, who won their second straight to improve to 11-10-3.
David Krejci and Brad Marchand had goals for the Bruins (12-10-1), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Tuukka Rask turned aside 19 shots and seven of nine attempts in the tiebreaker. He also denied Jakub Voracek's third-period penalty shot to keep the score tied but eventually dropped to 12-4-1.
Both goalies were outstanding in overtime. Mason snatched a shot by Krejci with about 30 seconds remaining, and Rask slid to his right to stop Giroux's one-timer.
After falling behind 2-0 on first-period goals by Del Zotto and Giroux, the Bruins tied it on third-period tallies by Krejci and Marchand just 1:18 apart.
Krejci spoiled Mason's shutout bid 4:26 into the third when he one-timed a pass from defenseman Torey Krug through Mason for his third goal of the season and first since Nov. 13.
With the teams skating 4-on-4, Marchand found space in the crease and jammed Krug's rebound under Mason for his seventh goal of the season, second on the Bruins behind David Pastrnak's 13.
The Flyers had a chance to regain the lead at the 6:23 mark when Voracek was hooked from behind by Bruins defenseman Joe Morrow and awarded a penalty shot. Rask got his right pad on Voracek's attempt to keep the score 2-all.
The Flyers also failed to score on a third-period power play after Marchand was called for roughing Giroux with 6:36 remaining.
The Bruins were held silent on their own power play following a tripping penalty to Flyers rookie Travis Konecny.
Ranked second in the NHL in goals and shots, the Flyers opened the game with 19 first-period shots on Rask and scored on two of them when Del Zotto and Giroux netted goals 1:32 apart.
Del Zotto's goal was his second of the season and came on a rising slap shot from the left point that beat Rask over his right shoulder with 6:04 remaining in the period.
Bruins forward Austin Czarnik was whistled for slashing just 4 seconds after Del Zotto's goal, and Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo made things worse for the Bruins when he broke his stick. The Flyers connected when Giroux snapped a pass from Voracek past Rask for his fifth goal of the season and fourth on the power play.
Giroux's goal also snapped a nine-game goal drought.
It was the third time in four games the Bruins, who rank fourth in the NHL in penalty killing, allowed a power-play goal.
The Bruins carried a 30-15 shot advantage into the third period.
NOTES: Bruins D John-Michael Liles sat out with a concussion sustained Sunday when he crashed headfirst into the boards. D Zdeno Chara missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. As a result, D Kevan Miller played in his fourth game of the season and Morrow played in his ninth. . The Flyers' second-ranked power play has scored in 15 of their 24 games this season. . Claude Julien coached his 727th game for the Bruins, moving him past Milt Schmidt and into sole possession of second place on the franchise list behind Art Ross (772).
UP NEXT
Flyers: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.
Bruins: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
