Eichel has 2 points in season debut, Sabres beat Senators

1:47 MetroLink riders react to Monday shooting Pause

0:39 Police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting at Cahokia Walmart

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:02 Christkindlmarkt opens in Belleville

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

5:07 SIUE student protest rally for unity

0:48 Police on the scene of shooting outside of Cahokia Walmart

1:03 Police investigate shooting scene at Cahokia Walmart

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys