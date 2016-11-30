Who else wore No. 10 for Montreal?

Today’s question: The Washington Nationals/Montreal Expos professional baseball franchise retired the number 10 in honor of two players. One of these former players was outfielder Rusty Staub. Who was the other?
Yesterday’s answer: The New York Giants. Although the others were in the NFL in 1933, they were also in the West Division, along with the Bears. The 10-2-1 Bears went head to head against the 11-3-0 Giants. The Bears won the title, 23-21. The Bears won the championship three times from 1940 to 1943.
Comments