November 30, 2016 4:01 PM

Who else wore No. 10 for Montreal?

Today’s question: The Washington Nationals/Montreal Expos professional baseball franchise retired the number 10 in honor of two players. One of these former players was outfielder Rusty Staub. Who was the other?

Yesterday’s answer: The New York Giants. Although the others were in the NFL in 1933, they were also in the West Division, along with the Bears. The 10-2-1 Bears went head to head against the 11-3-0 Giants. The Bears won the title, 23-21. The Bears won the championship three times from 1940 to 1943.

