MLB players, owners meet ahead of labor deal's expiration

After meeting through most of the previous night, negotiators for baseball owners and players tried to reach an agreement Wednesday before their labor contract expires.
The sides are meeting at a hotel outside Dallas where the players' association held its annual executive board meeting. The luxury tax is among the final issues in talks that have included topics such as compensation following the loss of free agents and management's desire for an international draft.
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt says he thinks a deal will get done.
Tony Clark, the first former player to serve as executive director of the union, and others were set up in a meeting room within earshot of a children's choir practicing Christmas carols. A man dressed as Santa Claus waited nearby.
