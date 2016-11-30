Top 25 Capsules

Brianna Turner scored 15 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 14 points and No. 1 Notre Dame held off Iowa 73-58 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Lindsay Allen added 11 points for the Irish (7-0). They had 42 points in the paint and scored 21 points off 23 Hawkeyes turnovers.
Notre Dame led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but Iowa cut it to 50-48 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. The Irish responded with an 11-1 run to pull away.
Ally Disterhoft led Iowa (5-3) with 18 points and Megan Gustafson had 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes hosted the top-ranked team for the first time since 1999.
NO. 8 FLORIDA 75, MINNESOTA 61
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nicole Ekhomu scored 16 points and Ivey Slaughter had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help Florida State beat Minnesota in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Reserve center Chatrice White added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Seminoles (7-1). They have won their six straight.
Florida State outrebounded Minnesota 51-32, including 23 offensive rebounds — leading to 18 second-chance points.
Kenisha Bell scored 17 points for the Gophers (4-3). They have lost three in a row.
NO. 16 WEST VIRGINIA 94, MOREHEAD STATE 53
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Lanay Montgomery scored a career-high 23 points and had 18 rebounds and six blocks for West Virginia.
Montgomery became the second player in program history with 20-plus points, 18-plus rebounds and five-plus blocks in a single game. The other was Georgeann Wells in 1984.
Tynice Martin added 17 points for West Virginia (8-0). Miranda Crockett had 18 points for Morehead State (5-3).
NO. 19 FLORIDA 74, WOFFORD 51
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Ronni Williams scored a career-high 26 points and had 11 rebounds for Florida.
The Gators (5-1) rebounded from a 73-68 loss at Northwestern on Friday. nts.
Cairo Booker scored nine points for Wofford (3-3).
NO. 20 SYRACUSE 75, MICHIGAN STATE 64
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Alexis Peterson had 27 points, six rebounds and five steals in Syracuse's victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Wednesday night.
Brittney Sykes had 15 points, and Briana Day added 12 for the Orange (5-3).
Tori Jankoska had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Michigan State (6-2).
NO. 21 COLORADO 112, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 54
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Kennedy Leonard scored 19 points and Colorado tied the fifth highest-scoring total in program history.
Leonard had 14 points in the first halg to help Colorado (7-0) take a 52-23 lead.
Charliee Dugas led Southeastern Louisiana (2-4) with 12 points
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 86, TENNESSEE STATE 36
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaime Nared had 16 points and 10 rebounds before sitting out tyhe fourth quarter in Tennessee's blowout victory.
Diamond DeShields added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee. The Vols (4-2) avoided ther first three-game skid since February 1986.
Maxine Beard had seven points for Tennessee State (1-5).
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 66, No. 25 TEXAS A&M 62
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kristen Simon had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Sadie Edwards scored 18 points in Southern California's victory over Texas A&M.
Edwards mada a late free throw to seal it for USC (6-1).
Khaalia Hillsman led Texas A&M (5-1) with 21 points.
