Hoover powers past McGill-Toolen, 17-7, for AHSAA 7A Title

1:35 Two charged for shooting MetroLink rider Pause

1:02 Christkindlmarkt opens in Belleville

2:19 Employee talks about car crashing into phone store lobby

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:41 Car winds up in phone store lobby

0:39 Police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting at Cahokia Walmart

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:47 MetroLink riders react to Monday shooting