Hoover powers past McGill-Toolen, 17-7, for AHSAA 7A Title

Hoover reclaimed its spot atop the AHSAA 7A throne Wednesday night, beating McGill-Toolen 17-7 for the Bucs' 12th state title in school history and their fourth in the last five years.
The Bucs outgained McGill-Toolen on the ground 182 to minus-43 to overpower the Yellow Jackets and spoil their bid for back-to-back titles. CJ Sturdivant paved the way for Hoover, piling up 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries.
Garrett Farquhar completed 7 of 16 passes for 65 yards.
Hoover didn't need to score much, as the Bucs defense held McGill-Toolen under 30 points for the third time all year. It snapped the Yellow Jackets' 22-game winning streak that dated to September 2015.
The Bucs sacked McGill-Toolen quarterback Bubba Thompson eight times, and they had 16 tackles for loss.
Thompson finished 26 for 39 for 280 yards, but he only had one TD against Hoover's staunch defense, which also forced an interception.
