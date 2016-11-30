Sports

SC State overcomes NAIA Vorhees with rally in 90-85 win

The Associated Press
ORANGEBURG, S.C.

James Richardson scored 25 points and Tashombe Riley and Ed Stephens each scored 13 and South Carolina avoided an upset beating NAIA-member Vorhees 90-85 on Wednesday night.

Vorhees led 45-35 at the break and led 68-50 on Denzel Famble's layup with 12:18 to play. Famble scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds in an exhibition game for Vorhees.

The Bulldogs erupted to outscore Vorhees 36-16 over the next 11 minutes and took the lead for good at 86-83 on Richardson's layup. Greg Mortimer added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Famble was 11-for-15 shooting and Greg Henry added 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

Vorhees outrebounded the Bulldogs 36-35 and shot 32 for 60 from the floor (53.3 percent) to 34 for 70 (48.6) for the Bulldogs.

The Tigers also outperformed South Carolina State (2-5) from the free throw line shooting 13 for 19 (68.4) to 12 for 22 (54.5).

