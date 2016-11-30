LIU Brooklyn beats Hartford 75-68

Jerome Frink scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds as LIU Brooklyn took an early lead and held it to beat Hartford 75-68 on Wednesday night.
Frink was 11 of 16 from the field for the Blackbirds (6-1). Raul Frias added 14 points and eight rebounds and Iverson Fleming added 10 points. LIU Brooklyn shot 43 percent shooting from the field and 63 percent from the free throw line.
Fleming sank a 3 early in the first half to put the Blackbirds on top and they led the rest of the way. Frink scored nine points in the final 4:14 of the half to help them to a 45-23 lead at intermission.
After the break, Hartford closed to within 69-66 with 1:41 left in the game but couldn't get closer.
Jason Dunne scored 18 points with seven rebounds for the Hawks (1-7) who have lost six straight.
Comments