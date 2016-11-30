New Mexico holds off Abilene Christian down the stretch

Elijah Brown scored 13 with nine rebounds and New Mexico held off a late charge from Abilene Christian to win 64-55 on Wednesday night.
Obij Aget added 12 for the Lobos, including one stretch of the first half when he had a personal 7-0 run with three dunks, to help New Mexico (5-2) build a 31-24 lead.
Jaren Lewis and Jalone Friday each had 16 for the Wildcats (3-3).
The Lobos built their lead to 58-43 midway through the second half before Lewis led a comeback, scoring six of his points in an Abilene Christian 12-3 run that cut it to 61-55 with 3:21 left.
BIG PICTURE: With the win, New Mexico started to right its ship after losing two of three over Thanksgiving weekend in the Wooden Legacy Classic in Los Angeles. It was a strong performance from Mountain West pre-season player of the year Brown, who has been slow to round back into shape after struggling through a lingering hamstring injury.
The Lobos finished with 16 assists on their 22 baskets and only turned it over eight times. Their young point guards Jordan Hunter and Jalen Harris had a combined one turnover.
Friday also looked strong, equaling a career-high while playing through some foul issues in a season-high 25 minutes. But he had little help on the interior as New Mexico piled up a 34-18 scoring advantage in the paint.
UP NEXT: New Mexico is at Illinois State on Saturday. It will mark the teams' first meeting.
Abilene Christian next plays Saturday at Charleston Southern, a rematch of a game the Buccaneers won by a point last season.
