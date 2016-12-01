Who else started for 1995-96 Bulls?

Today’s question: The Chicago Bulls dynasty, which included six NBA and world titles, was one of the greatest of all time. Everybody knows that the leader of that team was the legendary Michael Jordan, but what four players rounded out the Bulls starting five in the 1995-96 season, when they won a remarkable 72 regular-season games?
Yesterday’s answer: Andre Dawson. Staub began his career in 1963, playing six seasons for Houston. The Astros sent Staub to Montreal in 1969 in a multiplayer trade, and he spent four seasons there. Staub retired as a New York Met in 1985. Dawson was an Expo from 1976-1986. He won the Rookie of the Year Award and was MVP runner-up twice — in 1981 to Mike Schmidt of the Phillies, and in 1983 to Dale Murphy of the Braves. Dawson signed as a free agent with the Cubs in 1987 and won the MVP for his efforts. Dawson was a Hall of Fame inductee in 2010.
Comments