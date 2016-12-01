Who else started for 1995-96 Bulls?

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

4:13 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:40 St. Clair County officials swearing-in

1:45 St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen returns after six-game injury absence

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:12 Tribute to Chief Judge John Baricevic

1:02 Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT