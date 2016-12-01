Jets' Revis on possibly taking pay cut: 'We'll see'

Darrelle Revis has had a rough season, filled with questions about his desire, abilities and passion for the game.
The New York Jets cornerback will likely also face some tough decisions in the offseason — including whether he'll accept a possible pay cut.
"We'll see," Revis said Thursday. "We'll see what happens next year. We'll see. Lot of things going on. We'll see. We'll figure it out."
Revis is scheduled to make $15 million, including a $2 million roster bonus, next season — but that's a lofty salary for an aging player who admittedly has had a subpar year.
The roster bonus would kick in on the second day of the league year in March, but the Jets could choose to cut ties with the 31-year-old Revis if he doesn't want to renegotiate his deal.
"For me, personally, it's a down year," Revis said. "It's a down year for the team. It's a down year for me, personally, but I've been in these situations before. It's not the year for us.
"We've got these last couple of games this month of December to actually come out with some positives at the end of the season and then focus on the offseason.
"For me, personally, my focus is on the future of this football club."
Revis doesn't currently have an agent representing him after firing Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod earlier this year. The cornerback told The Associated Press that he has no plans to hire a new agent, but rather handle future contract issues himself with the assistance of lawyers.
If the Jets cut Revis, the team would still owe him $6 million as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with New York in 2015.
That would make Revis, who has struggled mightily this season, a free agent while also clearing about $9.3 million of his $15.3 million salary cap hit.
A published report Thursday, citing an anonymous source, suggested that Revis might have lost his passion for football and perhaps doesn't want to play anymore. He told the AP last month that he has not at all thought about retiring, and dismissed the report.
When asked if he intends to continue playing beyond this year, Revis simply said: "I'm under contract until 2018."
"People say a lot of things," said Revis, who's actually signed through 2019. "I can't sit here and justify where reports come and where these things come from. I don't know the report. I don't know what source said this or whatnot. I'm here to play football. That's what I'm here to do."
Revis has been one of the best players in franchise history, quickly establishing himself as a shutdown cornerback shortly after being drafted in the first round by the Jets in 2007.
He has dealt with several contract squabbles throughout his career, and was traded by New York to Tampa Bay in 2013. After one season with the Buccaneers, Revis signed a one-year deal with New England and helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl during the 2014 season.
He returned to the Jets the following offseason, bringing Revis Island back to New York. But he hasn't played at his usual All-Pro level this year, prompting many fans and media to question whether he might be facing the end of his career. Despite all that, Revis insisted he isn't letting the frustration get to him.
"No, actually not," he said. "It's actually fine."
Comments