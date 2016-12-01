Defending champ Fayetteville faces North Little Rock in 7A

Defending Class 7A state champion Fayetteville has been dominant for much of this season, with its lone loss coming on Sept. 23 to rival Bentonville.
The Bulldogs (11-1), winners of eight straight games, have a chance to secure their second straight title — and fifth since 2007 — when they face undefeated North Little Rock (12-0) in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Led by senior quarterback Taylor Powell, who has committed to Wake Forest, Fayetteville has excelled under first-year coach Bill Blankenship this season — averaging 41.2 points per game.
A win by the Bulldogs would be the 12th straight championship in the state's largest classification for the West.
The Charging Wildcats advanced to the title game with a 46-13 win over Bryant last week, and they've been dominant in two playoff wins after a one-point win over Cabot to end the regular season.
FAYETTEVILLE 31, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 30
CLASS 7A
CLASS 6A
Greenwood 29, Russellville 24
CLASS 5A
Wynne 30, Pulaski Academy 28
CLASS 4A
Pea Ridge 30, Shiloh Christian 13
Prairie Grove 27, Warren 24
CLASS 3A
Charleston 28, Glen Rose 21
Prescott 30, Newport 20
CLASS 2A
Mount Ida 24, Camden Harmony Grove 20
England 33, Hampton 24
LAST WEEK: 15-3 (83 percent)
SEASON: 319-61 (84 percent)
