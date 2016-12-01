Sports

December 1, 2016 7:06 PM

Defending champ Fayetteville faces North Little Rock in 7A

By KURT VOIGT AP Sports Writer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Defending Class 7A state champion Fayetteville has been dominant for much of this season, with its lone loss coming on Sept. 23 to rival Bentonville.

The Bulldogs (11-1), winners of eight straight games, have a chance to secure their second straight title — and fifth since 2007 — when they face undefeated North Little Rock (12-0) in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Led by senior quarterback Taylor Powell, who has committed to Wake Forest, Fayetteville has excelled under first-year coach Bill Blankenship this season — averaging 41.2 points per game.

A win by the Bulldogs would be the 12th straight championship in the state's largest classification for the West.

The Charging Wildcats advanced to the title game with a 46-13 win over Bryant last week, and they've been dominant in two playoff wins after a one-point win over Cabot to end the regular season.

CLASS 7A

Fayetteville 31, North Little Rock 30

CLASS 6A

Greenwood 29, Russellville 24

CLASS 5A

Wynne 30, Pulaski Academy 28

CLASS 4A

Pea Ridge 30, Shiloh Christian 13

Prairie Grove 27, Warren 24

CLASS 3A

Charleston 28, Glen Rose 21

Prescott 30, Newport 20

CLASS 2A

Mount Ida 24, Camden Harmony Grove 20

England 33, Hampton 24

LAST WEEK: 15-3 (83 percent)

SEASON: 319-61 (84 percent)

