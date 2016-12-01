Letestu, Draisaitl each score twice, Oilers beat Jets 6-3

Mark Letestu and Leon Draisaitl each had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers used their power play to double up the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Thursday night.
The Oilers went 3 for 4 on the power play, including Letestu's pair. Patrick Maroon and Benoit Pouliot also scored, and Connor McDavid had three assists to help Edmonton improve to 13-10-2.
Jets rookie Patrik Laine had two power-play goals to lift his overall season total to 15, a goal behind Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby for the NHL lead. Bryan Little also scored for Winnipeg.
Cam Talbot made 21 saves for his 12th win of the season. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 of the 29 shots he faced before Michael Hutchinson came in to make four saves in just over 12 minutes of relief.
NOTES: Little opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game, firing a shot from the slot past Talbot. It was his first of the season after missing 23 games because of a knee injury suffered minutes into Winnipeg's season opener. ... Winnipeg was 2 for 4 with the man advantage.
UP NEXT:
Oilers: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.
Jets: At St. Louis on Saturday night.
