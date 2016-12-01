Hannahs, Kingsley lead Arkansas past Stephen F. Austin 78-62

Dusty Hannahs scored 15 points as Arkansas pulled away in the second half for a 78-62 win over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night.
Ten players scored for the Razorbacks (5-1), who have won two straight games after a loss at Minnesota and forced 21 turnovers in defeating a Lumberjacks team that has been to three straight NCAA Tournaments.
Moses Kingsley added 12 points — 10 in the second half — for Arkansas, which scored 29 points off turnovers. Anton Beard and Dustin Thomas each finished with nine points for the Razorbacks.
Ivan Canete led Stephen F. Austin (2-3) with 14 points and Kevon Harris had 11 in the loss.
Kingsley, the preseason Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, entered Thursday averaging 9.6 points per game — far off a season ago when he had 16 double-doubles and averaged 15.9 points per game.
The senior's difficulties in finding his role with Arkansas' revamped roster continued in the first half against the Lumberjacks. Kingsley attempted only one shot in the half and scored only two points, but the Razorbacks still led 34-28 at halftime thanks to 10 players scoring.
While the two teams combined to shoot nearly 50 percent in the first half, they each committed 10 turnovers in a half in which Arkansas led by as many as 14 points before the Lumberjacks closed the gap to six points late.
BIG PICTURE
Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks entered Thursday with only four active players remaining from last year's NCAA Tournament team, thanks to a broken finger to junior guard Ty Charles. Despite the lack of experience, Stephen F. Austin remained close until its 21 turnovers took their toll late in the second half.
Arkansas: In a stretch of eight of nine games in the state of Arkansas, the Razorbacks did what they had to against an overmatched Southland Conference opponent. Most importantly, with games against Houston and Texas looming in the coming weeks, Arkansas found a way to get Kingsley involved offensively in the second half.
HANNAHS' TOUCH
Hannahs was 5 of 9 from the field and made all five of his free throws, but the senior — one of the top shooters in the Southeastern Conference — missed both of his 3-point attempts. The guard has now gone without a made 3-point shot in two straight games, only the second time in his two seasons at Arkansas he's done so.
UP NEXT
Stephen F. Austin: Returns home to host Centenary College on Saturday.
Arkansas: Caps a stretch of three games in six days when it hosts Austin Peay on Saturday.
